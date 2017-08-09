Given a second chance to turn their lives around.

Via Breitbart:

Two Florida men were given probation for animal cruelty and assault after beating up a U.S. military veteran who tried to stop them from torturing a turtle, court documents say.

Daytona Beach residents Ryan Ponder, 23, and Johnnie Beveritt, 18, were accused of attacking disabled Navy veteran Garry C. Blough, Jr. in February, when he tried to get them to stop hurting a turtle the pair found nearby, WESH reported.

The suspects were charged with battery, a first-degree misdemeanor, as well as animal cruelty for the death of the turtle. The two were eventually given 18 months of probation on the felony counts and 12 months on the battery charge. The sentences are to run concurrently. Both also had some time served in jail applied against their sentences.

Additionally, Ponder and Beveritt were ordered to take anger management classes and told to stay clear of any animals during their probationary period. Finally, they must pay their victim $16,500 in restitution.

Keep reading…