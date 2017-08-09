This isn’t North Vietnam we are dealing with.

Via The Hill:

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) took exception to President Trump’s remarks Tuesday that further provocation by North Korea will be met “with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

McCain argued the tough rhetoric is unlikely to help as tensions rise between the United States and North Korea over the latter’s nuclear program.

“I don’t know what he’s saying and I’ve long ago given up trying to interpret what he says,” McCain said of Trump during an interview with a local Arizona radio station first reported by NBC.

“That kind of rhetoric, I’m not sure how it helps.”

McCain said the U.S. risks getting into a serious confrontation with North Korea, and invoked former President Teddy Roosevelt’s famous “big stick” policy.

“In other words, the old walk softly but carry a big stick, Teddy Roosevelt’s saying, which I think is something that should’ve applied because all it’s going to do is bring us closer to a serious confrontation,” McCain warned. “I think this is very, very, very serious.”

