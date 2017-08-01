Crash course in SJW.

Via Campus Reform:

Lewis and Clark College will host a series of “WOKEshops” during the fall semester to teach students about “different forms of oppression and privilege.”

According to an advertisement for the new series, the so-called “WOKEshops” (derived from the popular social justice slang term “woke”) are designed to help participants “engage in critical reflection, dialogue with people from different backgrounds, explore various identities, and understand systemic privilege and oppression.”

The “WOKEshops,” hosted by the school’s Office of Inclusion and Multicultural Engagement (IME), are free for students to attend and will be “primarily peer-facilitated to create a student space for dialogue.”

While the workshops will address various topics, a tweet from the IME encourages any students who “want to learn more about diversity” to attend.