Screeching and screaming like an idiot.

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Rep. Yvette Clarke is vowing to fight the U.S. Army’s refusal to change streets named after Confederate generals at a New York base.

The names of the two streets receiving flak from Clarke are Stonewall Jackson Drive and General Lee Avenue, both of which are located at Fort Hamilton and received the names in the first place because Lee and Jackson spent time at the base before the start of the Civil War, The Hill reports.

So far, the Army has refused to bend to pressure by renaming the streets, earning Clarke’s ire.

“These monuments are deeply offensive to the hundreds of thousands of Brooklyn residents and members of the armed forces stationed at Fort Hamilton whose ancestors Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson fought to hold in slavery,” Clarke said in statement Monday. “For too many years, the United States has refused to reckon with that history. I commend the city of New Orleans for initiating this important and often difficult work. I will continue to petition the Department of the Army to contribute to that effort.”

Keep reading…