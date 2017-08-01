Via Washington Examiner:

The New York City medical examiner’s office has identified the 1,641st victim of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, 16 years after the attacks at the World Trade Center occurred.

NBC New York reported Monday the name of the victim, a man, is being withheld at his family’s request.

The man’s identification was confirmed through DNA testing. The last time remains of a victim of the Sept. 11 terror attacks were identified was in March 2015, when medical examiners used DNA testing to identify 26-year-old Matthew David Yarnell.

Keep reading…