Regime whose technology/culture has not advanced past the 1940s – still stuck on something that happened in the 1940s.

Via Newsweek:

North Korea has condemned Japan for working on behalf of the U.S., which became the first and so far only nation to use nuclear weapons in combat when it destroyed two Japanese cities in August 1945.

Both North Korea and Japan have been the target of bombing campaigns launched by the U.S. military in the past, but the latter has been a staunch U.S. ally since the end of World War II. The conflict led to the division of the Korean Peninsula, which the Japanese empire had previously occupied, and the ultimate creation of rival powers North Korea and South Korea.

Now, nearly three-quarters of a century after U.S. atomic bombs fell on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, killing hundreds of thousands, North Korea’s state-run media has accused Tokyo of selling out by backing Washington in its quest to disarm North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic weapons arsenal.

Keep reading…