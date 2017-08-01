Best way to stop this is to clear out the Molenbeek area. It’s full of no-go zones for gays, women and Jews. It’s a literal Mos Eisley of Islamist extremism.

Via The Independent:

Police in Brussels say they have opened fire on a vehicle after a high-speed chase in the suburb of Molenbeek.

The driver reportedly told officers there were explosives inside the vehicle.

The area was cordoned off and police advised residents to remain indoors while military units checked for explosives, Belgium’s federal prosecutors said.

Belgian broadcaster RTL quoted a police spokesman as saying that shots were fired at the vehicle after it became stuck in traffic and the driver reversed into a police car.

The report said that the vehicle is registered in Germany.

A police spokesman told RTL: “We got the driver out, and he immediately told us that there were explosives inside.”

Brussels prosecutor’s spokeswoman Ine Van Wymersch said the suspect was alone and no one was injured. Witnesses on the scene heard two controlled explosions.

