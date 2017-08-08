Nope, nothing to do with being conservative…

When I heard that ABC had cancelled Tim Allen’s show Last Man Standing, my first thought was: “Wait, the guy from Home Improvement? He had another show?” I don’t really pay a lot of attention to network TV these days.* But millions of people watched it every week, and they were really disappointed.

Allen thinks his show got the axe because he’s a conservative and a Trump supporter. (It’s possible to be both, I’m told.) ABC says it isn’t so. AFP:

US television network ABC denied Sunday that it had canceled comedian Tim Allen’s popular sitcom “Last Man Standing” due to its conservative politics.

Allen’s character, an outspoken conservative, echoed the political positions of the 64-year-old actor, a Republican who attended President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

