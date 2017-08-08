Via Fox News Insider:

One university professor has proposed a “stress reduction policy” so that his business students can avoid emotional reactions in his classroom.

According to a report from Campus Reform, Dr. Richard Watson set out the policies – including letting students choose their own grades – for two of his fall business courses at University of Georgia.

“Emotional reactions to stressful situations can have profound consequences,” he wrote at the top, also explaining that students can take exams using their books, notes and laptop materials.

