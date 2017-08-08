“For the young communist who has everything.”

Via Fox News Insider:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is writing a book for teenagers on how to conduct a political revolution.

“Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution” will be released August 29 and will include infographics on progressive economic issues.

“This book will expose them to an unusual political campaign, the excitement of politics and what being a progressive is all about,” Sanders told Teen Vogue.

The former Democratic presidential candidate gave Hillary Clinton a run for her money in 2016 although he eventually lost the party’s nomination, but not before garnering a huge youth following bigger than Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s youth vote combined.

