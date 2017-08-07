Calling Blumenthal a wimp is an insult to wimps.

Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal claimed Monday that President Trump is “bullying” him.

Blumenthal appeared on CNN early Monday morning where he claimed that Trump was “weaponizing” the Department of Justice to go after leakers, prompting Trump to punch back at Blumenthal over Twitter. Trump ripped Blumenthal for falsely claiming to have served in Vietnam, calling the senator “a phony Vietnam con artist!”

Blumenthal repeatedly accused Trump of bullying him, both on Twitter and later in a subsequent appearance on CNN.

“Mr. President: Your bullying hasn’t worked before and it won’t work now. No one is above the law,” Blumenthal tweeted Monday morning.