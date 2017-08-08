Thus proving his point.

Via NPR:

A senior software engineer reportedly has been fired by Google after a memo he wrote criticizing diversity initiatives was leaked and sparked protests on social media.

The 3,300-word document that has been shared across Google’s internal networks says “biological causes” are part of the reason women aren’t represented equally in its tech departments and leadership. The senior engineer also cited “men’s higher drive for status.”

Another software engineer who used to work for Google, Kelly Ellis, says some women who still work at the company stayed home on Monday because the memo made them “uncomfortable going back to work.”

Now, Bloomberg and Reuters report the memo was written by James Damore and Google has fired him for “perpetuating gender stereotypes.” The news services say Damore confirmed the dismissal by email.

