Lovely.

Via Free Beacon:

The Associated Press is giving tips for parents on how to decide whether their child is transgender, including allowing little boys and girls to “call the shots in terms of their gender.”

The article, “Wondering if your child is transgender? Here are some tips,” accompanied another AP story Monday that gave a glowing review of a San Francisco summer camp for transgender four-year-olds.

The AP spoke to “gender experts,” who tell parents to allow their sons and daughters to “do a weekend as a different gender.”

“How can a parent know if their child is transgender? What separates a young boy who might be transgender from one with a vivid imagination who likes to dress up in his sister’s dresses?” the AP asks. “What do you do if your daughter tells you she’s a boy?”

