Sick.

Via Free Beacon:

After a nine-year-old child wrote a letter to President Donald Trump, HBO late-night host Bill Maher deemed it fair game to use as material for his show on Friday.

In Maher’s first show since the letter became public, he used the opportunity to criticize Dylan “Pickle” Harbin’s spelling and grammar, Fox News reported.

“This is more of an indictment of the educational system of America,” Maher said. “I don’t blame the kid. They haven’t taught him ‘is’ at the age of nine?”

Keep reading…