And they lied about there not being these docs.

Via Townhall:

When former Attorney General Loretta Lynch and President Bill Clinton were busted secretly meeting aboard Lynch’s private plane last summer by a local television reporter, a number of government watchdog groups filed lawsuits for documents surrounding the meeting. After all the FBI, under the jurisdiction of the Department of Justice, was actively investigating Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information at the time. In response to information requests, the FBI and DOJ said documents didn’t exist.

Fast forward more than a year and it turns out hundreds of documents related to the meeting do exist and show the Department was in a panic over how to respond to inquiries about why the meeting took place.

Keep reading…