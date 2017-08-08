Democrats respond with ‘squirrel’

Via Charlotte Observer:

A North Carolina Republican leader on Sunday slammed Democrats for “murdering blacks” when he referenced the 1898 Wilmington Race Riot in several tweets that N.C. Democrat leadership called “unhinged.”

NCGOP executive director Dallas Woodhouse was responding to a tweet from the N.C. Democratic Party about the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.

“On this anniversary of the Voting Rights Act, let’s celebrate how far we’ve come but remember that we must fight to keep moving forward,” the organization tweeted, along with a photo of former President Barack Obama, his family and others with the John Lewis quote “If you see something that is not right, not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something about it.”

“From the party that ran a racist campaign of murder and closed the polls to blacks who were Republicans, gaining power for 100 years,” Woodhouse said in one tweet.

“After they murdered blacks in Wilmington, (the N.C. Democratic Party) passed what they called the White Declaration of Independence,” Woodhouse wrote, adding that the party allegedly murdered black people and created a “grandfather clause” to keep survivors from voting.

“The Wilmington Riot of 1898 was not an act of spontaneous violence,” Woodhouse wrote. “The events of Nov. 10, 1898 were a result of the long-range campaign strategy by Democratic Party leaders to regain political control of Wilmington – at that time (the) state’s most populous city – and North Carolina in the name of white supremacy.”

N.C. Democratic Party chairman Wayne Goodwin responded to Woodhouse’s comments on Monday.

“This is unhinged even for the NCGOP, a party that is desperate to hide three words: illegal racial gerrymander,” Goodwin said in a statement. “The party that targets African Americans with ‘surgical precision’ has little to no credibility on this topic.”

