It’s just rank, period.

Via Fox News:

Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” failed to resonate with many viewers.

The Washington Times reported Monday that the film, which is a follow-up to the 2006 Oscar-winning documentary “An Inconvenient Truth,” reached the 15th spot at the box office in its first weekend since being released on July 28.

The publication added the movie, which focuses on climate change, earned about $1 million. “An Inconvenient Truth” made nearly $50 million at the box office.

