Looking for the $15.00 an hour job.

Via Washington Examiner:

An international survey of illegal immigration into the United States throws cold water on claims by advocates that many are seeking to escape homegrown crime and gang violence and are instead heading north to take jobs.

The survey from the International Organization for Migration found, for example, that 91 percent of Guatemalans emigrated to the U.S. for economic reasons.

IOM teamed up with the Guatemalan government to study immigration and money transferred from the U.S. back to Guatemala and found that less than 1 percent claimed they fled the Central American nation to escape gang violence and crime, two reasons often cited by pro-immigration groups pushing to open U.S. borders.

The Center for Immigration Studies highlighted the report on its blog Monday to draw attention to the evidence that economic gains draw illegals more than avoiding crime.

Keep reading…