Cheese does go well with whine.

Via Daily Wire:

First, leftists claimed that milk was racist. Now, the rocket scientists at People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) say that cheese, a milk derivative, is sexist! Yes, the same organization monkeying around with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on a copyright ownership case equates cheese to people who believe women are inferior to men.

PETA shared its line of reasoning in a blog post in its “Vegan Food” section of its website:

As feminists, we’re working to put more women in office and in corner offices. We fight for equal pay, tax-free feminine hygiene products, an end to sexual harassment, funding for women’s sports, and streets safe enough for us to walk alone. We push for strong role models who don’t objectify women on television and in movies. We work to end sex trafficking, slavery, genital mutilation, and “honor killings.” We rail against sexism in all its many forms—except, perhaps, when it comes to what’s on our plates.

Can food really be sexist? Yes, when it’s the product of imprisonment, rape, reproductive control, kidnapping, and abuse.

PETA calls itself a feminist organization because it fights for social justice causes that are completely irrelevant to animal rights. Thus, it argues that it is morally just in fighting sexism when it comes to cow products. If you think this is intersectionality on crack, then there’s more where that came from:

Contrary to popular belief, female cows produce milk only when they’re pregnant or nursing. They make milk for the same reason that human women do: to feed their babies. Cows who are imprisoned on dairy farms are forcibly impregnated through artificial insemination again and again on rape racks. Rape racks. All for your milk, cheese, and yogurt. PETA investigations have shown that farm workers kick, whip, and jab laboring mother cows and others who had just given birth. Eyewitnesses also filmed workers attaching chains to unborn calves’ legs when their mothers had difficulty giving birth and yanking the babies out of their birth canals, causing the laboring cows to cry out.

So by PETA’s logic, cheese is sexist because it is created through means that imprison cows and through “rape.” Ironically, PETA got slammed from both the Left and the Right for trivializing sexual assault and rape in a video equating the violent crime to artificial insemination. However, it continues to double-down on that asinine comparison and argues that any means to acquire milk for cheese that does not conform to their “standards” is unacceptable.

