Via Daily Caller:

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is up for re-election in 2018 but said Sunday he does not give a sh*t about being reelected.

“I don’t give a sh*t, you understand? I just don’t give a sh*t,” he said in an interview with Charleston Gazette Mail. “Don’t care if I get elected, don’t care if I get defeated, how about that. If they think because I’m up for election, that I can be wrangled into voting for sh*t that I don’t like and can’t explain, they’re all crazy.”

Manchin’s comments come as he and three other Senate Democrats refused to sign a letter establishing the party line on tax reform.

“The bottom line is, if it doesn’t help West Virginia, it doesn’t make sense to me, and just because there’s an election doesn’t mean I sign on or don’t sign on,” Manchin said.

