Between this and the horde invading Britain – the country is doing quite well huh?

Via CNN:

London (CNN)A British model who was allegedly kidnapped and detained for six days in Italy while her captors attempted to sell her in an online auction says she feared for her life after returning to her London home.

Chloe Ayling, a 20-year-old mother of one, said she was attacked by two men after arriving in Milan in mid-July to take part in a photo shoot arranged by her agent.

Ayling was drugged and placed in a bag before being transported to a cabin in a remote town in the Italian Alps, she told authorities.

Keep reading…