The only thing misguided is a city in ruins (Chicago) that continues to elect Democrats for nearly a century yet nothing improves…

Via Newser:

Chicago is fighting back against the Trump’s administration’s crackdown on “sanctuary cities.” Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Sunday that Chicago is suing the Justice Department over efforts to place new conditions on federal law enforcement grant money as a means to force local authorities to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, the Wall Street Journal reports.

“Chicago will not be blackmailed into changing our values, and we are and will remain a welcoming city,” the Democratic mayor said in a statement, warning that Trump’s “latest unlawful misguided action undermines public safety and violates” the Constitution.

