I’m mildly shocked Waters would argue with Dershowitz’s fact.

Via Fox News:

Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz had some strong words for Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), who accused him of being a racist.

“Being black doesn’t give you a license to call people racist any more than being Jewish gives you a license to call people anti-Semitic,” the lifelong Democrat told host Abby Huntsman.

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller impaneled a grand jury for the investigation into the Trump campaign’s relationship with Russia.

Dershowitz noted that moving the grand jury from Virginia to District of Columbia was good for those who oppose the president.

“[Washington] has an ethnic and racial composition that would be somewhat less favorable to Donald Trump,” Derhsowtiz said.

Congresswoman Waters attacked Dershowitz over his statement, calling it “absolutely racist.”