Because he was such a great president.

Via NBC:

Former President Barack Obama got a special treat for his birthday this year – his very own holiday.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed into law Friday a measure to designate Aug. 4 as “Barack Obama Day” across Illinois.

The newest state holiday will be celebrated each year on the 44th president’s birthday, beginning in 2018.

The holiday will be “observed throughout the State as a day set apart to honor the 44th President of the United States of America who began his career serving the People of Illinois in both the Illinois State Senate and the United States Senate, and dedicated his life to protecting the rights of Americans and building bridges across communities,” Senate Bill 55 reads.