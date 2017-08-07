Policy change and actually caring more about defeating the enemy brings success.

Via Daily Mail:

The war against ISIS has taken dramatic strides since Donald Trump became president, with the US and its allies reclaiming swathes of Iraq and Syria.

In fact, of all the land reclaimed by the US-led coalition since 2014, nearly one third has been taken since Trump took office.

That’s thanks to Trump’s decision to delegate decisions and engage in a ‘campaign of annihilation,’ Brett McGurk, the State Department’s senior envoy to the anti-Islamic State coalition, told the Washington Post.

Since its peak in early 2015, ISIS has lost 78 per cent of its occupied areas in Iraq and 58 per cent in Syria.

In total, that’s around 27,000 square miles of territory, 8,000 of which has been taken since February of this year.

That has almost entirely stopped civilian displacements in the countries and seen thousands of people able to return to their homes, McGurk, who had the same role under Obama, said.

Keep reading..