Dude, you’re a fat funny-looking dude in ill-fitting suits with a two dollar hair cut. No amount of nuclear posturing is going to change that. Accept it, move on and you’ll be a lot happier.

Via Daily Mail:

North Korea has lashed out at the latest round of UN sanctions calling them ‘a rampant violation of our sovereignty and a frontal challenge to our republic.’

Kim Jong-un ‘will never step back from strengthening our nuclear might’, the statement vowed, promising ‘decisive justice’ if western ‘provocations’ do not stop.

The dictator will also never negotiate over nukes ‘as long as the anti-DPRK administration of the United States and its nuclear threat continue’, it said.

The hermit-state issued the statement on Monday in response to the latest round of UN sanctions, which imposed a $1billion trade embargo on North Korean exports.

