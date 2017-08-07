Sounds like he’s eliminating the infighting and getting people more focused on why they’re there.

Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump’s new Chief of Staff John Kelly gave a speech to roughly 200 White House aides Friday and warned them about the serious repercussions of leaking classified information and about their priorities in serving the president.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps four-star general, reportedly told the staff that he did not care how long each staff member has been with the Trump camp or how they made it to the White House. Each member of the staff works with one common purpose: to serve at the pleasure of the president, he said Friday.

The former Marine Corps general said members of the staff should be loyal to their country first, the president second, and their own individual needs and priorities should come last.

