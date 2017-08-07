That’s in answer to the UN Security Council just voting some of the ‘toughest sanctions ever’ against them, with even China and Russia agreeing.

Via Daily Mail:

China has urged North Korea to stop conducting missile and nuclear tests because it provokes the ‘international community’s goodwill’.

It warned the pariah state that it should abide by United Nations resolutions and not carry out the tests.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said he and his counterpart in Pyongyang, Ri Yong Ho, had an intensive conversation during which China urged North Korea to maintain calm.

He said he told Ri ‘do not violate the U.N. decision or provoke the international community’s goodwill by conducting missile launches or nuclear tests’.

