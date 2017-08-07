Part of the ‘chaos effort.’ Stoking chaos and getting infighting going is meant to stymie getting anything done.

Via Daily Caller:

Vice President Mike Pence blasted The New York Times on Sunday over an article suggesting that he is forming a shadow political campaign to run for president in 2020.

In a statement issued by the White House, Pence called the Times piece “fake news” as well as “disgraceful and offensive” and “laughable and absurd.”

“Today’s article in the New York Times is disgraceful and offensive to me, my family, and our entire team. The allegations in this article are categorically false and represent just the latest attempt by the media to divide this Administration,” Pence said.

In the Times article, headlined “Republican Shadow Campaign for 2020 Take Shape as Trump Doubts Grow,” reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns assert that Pence is creating an “independent power base” in case there is an opening for president in three years.

