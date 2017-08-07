The dismal duo.

Via CBS News:

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Ohio Governor John Kasich say the next step toward changing the Affordable Care Act — after lawmakers failed to follow through on health care reform — should now include a bipartisan effort.

“Let’s get a bipartisan group of people together, and include some governors, who are the guys who have to- the people who have to implement these plans, and look at how do we stabilize private markets, how do we, you know, deal with these high-cost pools, and what’s the best way,” Democratic Gov. Hickenlooper said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.

“There are some basic remedial steps that can improve our health care system without having to throw everything out the window,” he added.

Hickenlooper noted that Americans will be “surprised” at the number of senators willing to “roll up our sleeves, and work on a bipartisan basis, and see how far we can go.”

Kasich, who has been collaborating with Hickenlooper in recent weeks, echoed Hickenlooper’s comments, saying that once lawmakers realize the system is “melting down,” he’s hopeful Congress can put aside their philosophical differences and provide a bipartisan solution.

