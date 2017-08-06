The delusional dimwit speaks again.

Via Raw Story:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said on Saturday that she isn’t particularly concerned about Vice President Mike Pence’s rumored designs on the White House, President Donald Trump, however, should be watching his back, the Hill said.

In a conversation with Joy Reid, Waters — who has been vocal in her belief that Trump should be removed from office — said that rumors are swirling on Capitol Hill that Pence is waiting in the wings to take over when Trump is removed from office.

The dismissals of longtime Republican National Committee (RNC) stalwarts Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus from the White House has fueled speculation that establishment Republicans are preparing to rein in Trump.

Last Sunday, Waters tweeted that Pence is practically measuring curtains for the Oval Office.

“The rumor is is that [Pence] is getting ready because maybe he believes that something might happen and he should be ready to step in, or that he could run in 2020 and win,” Waters said to Reid.

She added, “So I don’t think that we should be concerned about him. Trump should be concerned about him.”

