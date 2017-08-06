Via Cnet:

Google employees are reacting with outrage to a manifesto written by a senior engineer that criticizes the company’s efforts to improve workforce diversity and its “left leaning” bias.

The 10-page treatise, titled “Google’s Ideological Echo Chamber,” argues that women are underrepresented in tech not as a result of bias and discrimination but rather biological difference between men and women. The document, which was first reported by Motherboard, reportedly went viral inside the company after being posted on an internal network.

“We need to stop assuming that gender gaps imply sexism,” reads the document, a copy of which was obtained by Gizmodo.

Several Google employees took to Twitter on Friday to criticize the document and its author.

