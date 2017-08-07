Moonbats foiled again. Update to this story.

Via Fox News:

You may remember the story of a New Jersey high school that came under fire after President Trump’s campaign logo and slogan were digitally removed from two students’ yearbook photos and another student’s quote from the president was also excluded.

The students complained about Wall Township High School’s censorship, which led to an outpouring of support – including from the president himself – and the eventual suspension of the school’s yearbook club adviser.

200 copies of the yearbook were reissued with the photos and quote intact, at a cost of $10,000.

Now, it’s been revealed that the father of one of the students footed a majority of the bill for the reprint.

ownship seemed like the right thing to do.”The Asbury Park Press reported that Joseph Berardo, father of Grant Berardo, donated $5,279 out of his own pocket.

Another $3,000 was given by Lors Photography, which was hired by the school district to take yearbook photos.

Jostens, the yearbook publisher, will issue a credit to the district for any further costs.

Berardo said he put money toward the reprint because he felt it was “the right thing to do.”

“I didn’t want there to be some other program that didn’t get funded because of this,” he said. “They responded appropriately and corrected it. Supporting the kids of Wall Township seemed like the right thing to do.”

Keep reading…