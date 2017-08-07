It’s for the children.

In late June, a bipartisan group of Pennsylvania state senators proposed a bill which would “establish a public charitable trust” to assist children who have a parent (or parents) in the prison system.

The “First Chance Trust Fund” would provide scholarships to these children which, according to Penn Live, does not utilize taxpayer monies.[…]

On WPHT radio’s Dom Giordano program on Friday, Pennsylvania State Representative Steve Barrar said that one percent surcharge indeed will affect taxpayers:

“At the end of the day, the contractors, all they’re going to do if you’re going to hit them with a one percent surcharge, is increase their price to absorb that one percent surcharge knowing it’s coming. So at the end of the day, the taxpayers pay.”

Barrar and host Giordano also were miffed at the Senate inserting the legislation into a budget bill so that it couldn’t be debated separately, and perhaps more importantly — where’s the “surcharge” scholarship funds available for the children of slain law enforcement officials?

