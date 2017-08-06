Keep talking, you’ll just lose more money dude.

Via The Sun:

The B-1 bombers were escorted by South Korean fighter jets as they performed a low-pass over an air base near the South Korean capital of Seoul last month.

But Kim Jong-un’s media branded the move a “hysteric fit” and warned against such “provocations”.

North Korea’s KCNA news agency ranted: “The day the DPRK is provoked means the end of the US.”

Earlier this week, government-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun declared Donald Trump was sitting on the “knife edge of life and death” and that he should brace himself for “gift packages” from Kim.

An editorial said: “Every minute and every second, the new reality that US mainland is on the knife’s edge of life and death is forcing US administration to wave a white flag and fundamentally change her North Korea policy.

Keep reading…