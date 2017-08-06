Al could have prevented global warming.

Via IJR:

Multimillionaire Al Gore took a break from his occupation as a Career Climate Alarmist to make shocking, unsubstantiated claims in another arena: revisionist political history.

Gore, who spends nearly seven times more energy to heat his mansion pool than the average American household uses in a year, went on the Bill Maher show Saturday and made a pretty wild claim: that he won the 2000 election.

Maher set Gore up for the claim, asking about losing Florida to the effects of global warming:

“So when the sea levels rise, obviously we could lose, like, Venice. We could lose Florida. And who would know better about losing Florida?”

The crowd booed and laughed. then Gore said this:

“Actually, I think I carried Florida. But that’s another … We won’t go there.”

Maher gave the broken Gore a pity “That’s right, there ya go,” after Gore said he believes he is the rightful 43rd president of the United States.

