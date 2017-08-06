Via AFP:

French police arrested an intruder brandishing a knife at the Eiffel Tower on Saturday night which led the monument to be evacuated, sources said.

The man, who is aged around 19 and has a history of psychological problems, forced his way past security guards and then shouted “Allahu Akbar” (“God is Greatest”), a legal source told AFP.

Armed soldiers who are permanently stationed at the Eiffel Tower ordered him to drop his weapon, which he did without attacking anyone, the source said, asking not to be named.

The man, who was apparently alone, was “very quickly overpowered and arrested” and nobody was hurt, a statement from the company that runs the monument said.

