Via Washington Times:

Hours after Fox News host Eric Bolling was suspended Saturday for allegedly sending lewd texts, a frequent guest accused him of sexual harassment, saying his behavior has been “wildly inappropriate” for years but was tolerated by network executives.

Occidental College associate professor Caroline Heldman, who previously has levied sexual harassment accusations against former Fox host Bill O’Reilly and executive Woody Fraser, said in a late Saturday Facebook post that Mr. Bolling made sexually charged references to her on the air.

“Bolling referred to me as ‘Dr. McHottie’ on air on four different occasions, and called me ‘smart, beautiful, and wrong’ on air twice,” she said in the post. “I pushed back with ‘Mr. McSexist,’ but I shouldn’t have had to. This on-air behavior was perfectly acceptable to Fox executives at the time.”

Fox confirmed Saturday that Mr. Bolling had been suspended “pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway,” a day after HuffPost reported that he had sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to three female colleagues.

Mr. Bolling’s attorney Michael J. Bowe denied the allegations Saturday in statements to multiple media outlets.

“The anonymous, uncorroborated claims are untrue and terribly unfair,” Mr. Bowe told CNNMoney. “We intend to fully cooperate with the investigation so that it can be concluded and Eric can return to work as quickly as possible.”

A liberal commentator who made hundreds of appearances on Fox and Fox Business from 2008-11, Ms. Heldman referred to “multiple experiences with Bolling that caused grave concern to my friends and family.”

She said he called her and sent texts after some of her appearances to apologize for his behavior or talk; asked her to fly to New York for “in-studio hits and to have ‘fun,’” and tried several times unsuccessfully to convince her to have meals with him.

“Once, he took me up to his office in New York, showed me his baseball jerseys, and in the brief time I was there, let me know that his office was his favorite place to have sex,” Ms. Heldman said. “I know other women have had similar experiences with Bolling, which means that lots of folks at Fox knew about his behavior well before 2017.”

Ms. Heldman also raised her previous accusations against Mr. O’Reilly, who left the network earlier this year after reportedly settling multiple sexual- harassment lawsuits, which she initially made in an April interview with People.

