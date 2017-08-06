On rise “according to CAIR.” Why do they reference them for statistics when it’s known their agenda driven?

Via NY Post:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Saturday took over the investigation of an early-morning bombing of a mosque outside Minneapolis that caused no injuries.

Anti-Muslim incidents have risen sharply in the United States over the past year, according to a review by the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the Minneapolis area bomber.

Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, were called at 5:05 a.m. CDT about an explosion at the Dar Al Farooq mosque, after a bomb was thrown through the window of the imam’s office while worshipers were gathered for morning prayers.

Mohamed Omar, the mosque’s executive director, told reporters in Bloomington that a member of the congregation saw a pickup truck speeding away from the building’s parking lot just after the blast.

Keep reading…