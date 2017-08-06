Throw some more tofu on the barbie.

Via The Mirror:

A cafe owner has explained why she charges men more than women, and allows ladies priority seating.

Handsome Her, a vegan cafe in Melbourne, Australia, says it gives female customers a better deal to raise awareness of the gender pay gap.

The ‘man tax’ is the brainchild of Alex O’Brien. She says her restaurant is ‘for women, by women.’ Though men are very welcome – and, significantly, the surcharge isn’t compulsory. It’s in operation for one week per month.

Alex says that so far, no male customers have failed to cough up the additional charge, which works out as an 18 per cent mark up. She wants to start a conversation over the issue of gender equality in the workplace. Dare we mention the BBC?

“If men don’t want to pay it, we’re not going to kick them out the door. It’s just an opportunity to do some good,” says Alex.

Patrons of the vegan cafe, which doesn’t use disposable coffee cups and serves a 100 per cent plant-based menu, appear supportive of the idea.

One customer told Seven News in Melbourne: “I think it’s fair if you think about the world and the gender inequality that we have.”

Another said: “I think it’s a brilliant idea because I don’t think many people actually know the actual gap.”

Alex describes herself as a “feminist, not the fun kind”, and added: “We’re bringing it [the gender pay gap] to the forefront of people’s minds. I like that it is making men stop and question their privilege a little bit.

