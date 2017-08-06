Via CBS News:

Minnesota state investigators have obtained the training records of the Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal shooting of an Australian woman who had called 911.

The Star Tribune reports that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued a search warrant for the training records of Officers Mohamed Noor and Matthew Harrity.

Agent Brent Petersen wrote in his warrant application that the records will supplement the evidence obtained thus far. He received the records Friday.

The BCA says records confirmed that both officers “completed state mandated training in order to maintain an active peace officer license,” CBS Minnesota reports.

