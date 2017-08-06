So close, yet so far. Update to this story.

Via WMAR:

Baltimore is now averaging more than a murder a day, so a group of activists urged Baltimore residents to rally together for a ceasefire. This message encourages shooters to put down their guns for three days.This anti-violence effort began at midnight on Thursday with residents desperately hoping to prove peace is possible.

Unfortunately, Baltimore Police have reported they’re investigating two homicides and one shooting since the ceasefire began.

Around 3 p.m. on Saturday police were called to an area hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was shot at the 4800 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Two hours later around 5 p.m. police were patrolling the area near the 1300 block of Sargeant Street when they heard gunfire.

Officers located the crime scene at the intersection of South Carey Street and Sargeant Street but did not find any possible victims and witnesses.

According to BPD the 24-year-old male victim was rushed to University of Maryland Shock Trauma by friends. Hospital personnel pronounced him dead shortly after his arrival.

Seconds before the clock struck 10 p.m. police responded to the1600 block of Gertrude Court to investigate a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 37-year old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital by medics but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival

Keep reading…