Via Daily Caller:

President Donald Trump announced in his weekly radio address Friday that migrants who enter the United States cannot receive welfare in the first five years after their arrival.

“Just this week, we announced a historic immigration bill to create a merit-based Green Card system that ends the abuse of our welfare system, stops chain migration, and protects our workers and our economy,” Trump stated. “As an example, you cannot get welfare for five years when you come into our country. You cannot just come in like in past weeks, years, and decades, you come in immediately and start picking up welfare. For five years, you have to say you will not be asking or using our welfare systems.”

