Via The Hill:

Fox News anchor Eric Bolling has been suspended pending an investigation into lewd messages he is accused of sending multiple female coworkers at Fox News and Fox Business Channel.

In a statement, Fox News confirmed Bolling’s suspension Saturday afternoon.

“Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway,” a Fox spokesperson said.

Bolling, who previously co-hosted “The Five”, now serves as a host of the new Fox News show “The Specialists.”

Keep reading…