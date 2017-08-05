Not good.

Via Washington Examiner:

“Never Trump” may be getting a facelift for 2020.

Bill Kristol, editor-at-large of the Weekly Standard, said he has initiated informal talks about creating a “Committee Not to Renominate the President.”

“We need to take one shot at liberating the Republican Party from Trump, and conservatism from Trumpism,” Kristol told the New York Times.

After the story was published Saturday afternoon, Kristol shared it on Twitter, with the message: “The task in 2020: ‘Liberating the Republican Party from Trump, and conservatism from Trumpism.'”

Keep reading…