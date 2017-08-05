Unbelievable.

Via Biz Pac Review:

Pro tip: if you’re going to make an existing superhero a Muslim as a sort of nebulous rebuke to President Trump, you probably ought to make sure its name isn’t Isis.

That’s what the producers of DC’s “Legends of Tomorrow” series on The CW did. The people behind the show said this week that Isis — a computer hacker from the future played by Tala Ashe — was made into a follower of Islam in response to Trump’s election, according to The Washington Times.

“You might have heard there was this election,” executive producer Mark Guggenheim said on Wednesday. “Not to get political, but something that we all gravitated toward in the writers’ room was making this character Muslim.”

