Why Poland and Trump found simpatico.

European Council President Donald Tusk believes Poland’s future in the European Union could be in jeopardy over the country’s many disputes with the EU.

Tusk — who served as the Polish prime minister between 2007 and 2014 — is worried that Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) is edging closer to announcing the country’s intention to leave the EU.

“It smells like an introduction to an announcement that Poland does not need the European Union and that Poland is not needed for the EU,” Tusk told reporters Thursday in Warsaw after testifying in a court case, the EUobserver reports. “I am afraid we are closer to that moment.”

The EU has taken legal action against Poland for its refusal to accept refugee quotas set in 2015. Polish authorities are further accused of ignoring a European Court of Justice order to stop cutting down trees in the country’s Białowieża forest.

