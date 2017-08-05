Pro-McMaster gets a boost, but anti-McMaster still has stories coming up on the outside…

Via Newsmax:

President Donald Trump late Friday defended National Security Adviser H. R. McMaster after attacks by conservatives, telling The New York Times that “Gen. McMaster and I are working very well together.”

“He is a good man and very pro-Israel,” Trump said in a statement emailed to the Times. “I am grateful for the work he continues to do serving our country.”

In addition, a senior White House official told the Times that the president had “total confidence” in McMaster, an Army lieutenant general.

The official “spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the president’s views,” according to the report.

McMaster also drew praise from Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser.

Keep reading…