Sketchy in the extreme. It sounds like they were white knighting for Hillary.

Via Daily Caller:

Dozens of FBI officials monitored social media on Election Day 2016 looking for “fake news” being spread as part of a Russian disinformation campaign against former candidate Hillary Clinton, multiple sources told CNN.

The FBI knew it was walking a fine legal line by monitoring the media for “fake news,” according to sources. It was part of a larger effort to look for Russian cyber threats to the elections, CNN reported.

“We were right on the edge of Constitutional legality,” a source briefed on the matter told CNN. “We were monitoring news.”

