Eric Bolling denied anonymous allegations that he had sent a lewd photo of male genitalia to several female co-workers at Fox News several years ago.

“The story is based on anonymous sources and not true,” Bolling’s attorney Michael Bowe told Breitbart Friday night. “No such unsolicited communications occurred.”

Fox News will investigate the accusations, which broke late Friday.

“We were just informed of this late Friday afternoon via a HuffPost inquiry and plan to investigate the matter,” FNC said in a statement to multiple media outlets.

The bombshell allegations surfaced after Yashar Ali — a freelancer for the Huffington Post — claimed anonymous sources told him that Bolling had texted “an unsolicited photo of male genitalia” several years ago.

